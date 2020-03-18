Letter to the Editor: Whitehead should get Spitzer seat

Editor:

I am writing this to posit that the Town of Queensbury board’s best option to fill the Ward 4 seat that is soon to be vacant due to Jennifer Switzer’s resignation is to appoint Travis Whitehead to the position for the remainder of the year.

At least one article reporting board member Switzer’s resignation included comments from Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough noting that there were essentially two options open to the Town Board to fill the vacated seat. One is for the Board to appoint a Ward 4 citizen to fill the seat and the second is a convoluted process where each of the Town’s three registered political parties submit one name to be entered into a special election to fill the vacancy.

I reiterate my aforementioned posit that the board should appoint Travis is the best option for the following reasons:

1. It is by far the least complicated and resource consuming option.

2. It seems unreasonable that the two political parties who chose not to submit and support a candidate in the original election should get a “second bite of the apple” for the vacant position.