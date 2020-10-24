Letter to the editor: Whitehead is smart and beholden to no one

Editor:

On Nov. 3, Queensbury Ward 4 voters have the opportunity to elect a truly unique and eminently qualified individual, Travis Whitehead, to the Queensbury Town Board.

I have known and worked with Travis for almost 15 years, and he never ceases to amaze me. It was confirmed to me years ago by a HS friend — his genius status. Travis, a high honors master’s prepared electrical engineer, RPI graduate, held several mission-critical cleared positions within NASA.

I know this from my early involvement uncovering the fraud perpetrated by Siemens Corp., relating to the Warren County Westmount cogen project. Quite honestly, after months of investigation, I and several other very intelligent technical and business-oriented Warren County residents, including Sheriff Bud York, were unable to unravel the very complex web of fraud Siemens had woven into the contract documents.

Within days, once Travis became involved, he had sifted through thousands of pages of documents, clearly documenting the fraud. His effort resulted in Siemens agreeing to repay the paltry sum of $500,000 to Warren County, only a fraction of the real cost to the county.

Had the elected and appointed officials pursued a criminal charge, it would have been millions.