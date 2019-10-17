Editor:
Travis Whitehead would be an excellent addition to the Queensbury Town Board. His fact-based, data-driven, engineering approach to evaluating situations and making decisions would be valuable to the other members of the board to ensure that town actions are sound. As a private citizen using his own time, he exposed the Siemens scam on Cogen and false claims surrounding the proposed runway expansion at the Warren County Airport. As a member of town government, he will have many more opportunities to utilize his approach. Ward 4 residents would do well to elect Travis as their representative in the upcoming election.
Mike McCabe, Queensbury