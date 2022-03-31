Letter to the editor: Whitehall castle holds memories

Editor:
I was glad to read about the “Castle” (Sunday, March 27). I grew up only a couple of blocks from it. When very young, the sidewalk around it was new and we all went there to roller-skate. In high school, whenever we had a big game, it was held there. Our old high school gym was not very large for basketball games.
Over the years there were many special events that took place there. Just a few years ago, the all Whitehall High School alumni meeting was held there — the only place large enough for many events.
I wish the new owners much luck and success. It holds many memories for so many of us.
Harriet Pray Berard, Warnerville