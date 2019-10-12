Editor:
Bill Bombard is attempting to whitewash the fact that both he and the white nationalists both believe that minorities and immigrants are less than human. When the girl Heather was murdered by a white supremacist in his car in that southern city march, you agreed with our president who said that the tiki torch people were equally as good as the counter protesters, although the counter protesters never murdered anyone. Heather’s “crime” was to disagree with their attitude of hate.
This past Saturday’s bold speaker, Mike Kibling, at a pro-Trump rally, deliberately pointed his supposedly empty gun at The Post-Star reporter. Although the law says empty or not, it’s called menacing when you point it at somebody else while speaking threats. Why wasn’t he arrested?
Our president stated on TV that he was a white nationalist. People who are attentive to his story realize that the title “white nationalist” is just a pretty-fide word for white supremacist. They and Nazis share their love of hatred. The North Country Deplorables’ speaker Mike Kibling sports a shaved head, their trademark Nazi “skinhead.”
You fellow pro-Trumpers believe erroneously that minorities, including Mexican babies, are gonna grow up and “take over the world,” so they eagerly punish them by permanently separating them from their parents. You stand united with the white supremacists in your enthusiasm for the term “illegals,” randomly yet thoroughly applying it to noncriminal families. In past rallies you have plastered the anti-Trump protesters with obscenities and with overkill bullhorns. The content of your speeches are lame and insane, so you overcompensate with volume. You are no different than the Nazis, as you both have hearts of stone!
Nita Reynolds-Stansberry, Hudson Falls