Letter to the editor: Where is sense of common good?

Editor:

Last week I had the opportunity to re-watch the Ken Burns’ documentary on World War II.

The film did not concentrate on the famous battle scenes that most films about this war usually do. Most of the film dealt with the Home Front and how my parents and grandparents dealt with the war-induced privations.

Citizens not only paid higher taxes, but also bought war bonds. Children could buy “savings stamps” that were eventually converted to war bonds.

If one looks at some of the books that deal with Glens Falls history, we see City Park filled with scrap iron “trash” that were donated for the war effort. There were also Red Cross blood drives that helped those men injured in combat. They dealt with rationing: gasoline, sugar and meat just to name a few items.

Fast forward to today as we try to battle the COVID virus. What are we witnessing? Resistance. We see people who don’t want to wear a mask … who don’t want to get vaccinated … who give store employees a hard time who ask them to wear one.

The excuses we hear include such things as "you can’t make me wear a mask" … “I control what goes into my body not you” … “Unmask the children” … “I don’t believe in mandates.” I’m sure you have heard the litany of them.

Where is the sense of common good? Where is the sacrifice for our families and community?

To the public officials who have turned this pandemic into a political issue, shame on them.

To those who bad mouth “mandates,” what do they think laws are?

I just don’t understand … help me out here.

Mike Farenell, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0