Letter to the editor: Where is John Galt when you need him?

letters image.jpg

After reading the news about a nuclear fusion breakthrough, my thought was we all would like a miracle solution to the world's problems. Where is John Galt ("Atlas Shrugged") when you need him? If only ... .

Carol E. Eppich,

Queensbury

