Letter to the editor: Where is John Galt when you need him?

After reading the news about a nuclear fusion breakthrough, my thought was we all would like a miracle solution to the world's problems. Where is John Galt ("Atlas Shrugged") when you need him? If only ... .
Carol E. Eppich,
Queensbury
I'd like to wish my fellow Moreau residents a very happy holiday season.
Kudos to The Post-Star and the Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism Team for the Dec. 14 article about the owners of Saratoga Biochar Inc…
I’m writing on behalf of the majority of residents in the town of Moreau. We do not want Saratoga Biochar setting up their plant in our town a…
Oath of the President of these United States: I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of the President of th…
Thank you so much to The Post-Star for their excellent and broad coverage of Saratoga Biochar Inc. on their 12/18 front page titled “The Clean…
I have no intention of scaring anyone but let's think about one little thing that has the possibility of changing every single life on earth.
Why Biochar? Former town of Moreau supervisors (Gardner Congdon-Harry Gutheil-Preston Jenkins) for 36 of the last 48 years believe Biochar wil…
My first memory of smoking was my mother offering me one whole dollar to find where my dad had mysteriously disappeared to. I ran around the h…
Huzzah, Hunter’s laptop made an appearance in a Sunday letter! I’m sure we’re going to hear plenty about Hunter Biden over the next two years.…
A letter writer recently made a remark that the right side of the population don't seem to be writing letters at all. Well, now they have. Unf…
