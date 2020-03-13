Letter to the editor: Where does Stefanik stand on the issues?

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s latest mailing proclaims she is opposing “The Green Light Law” and “Dangerous Bail Reform Policies.” To my knowledge these are New York state legislative issues and policies. As such, she has no legitimate legislative input.

On Federal legislation such as health care reeform and the Trump administration’s holding up the “CHIPS” funding in 2017, Ms. Stefanik was and has been silent. Ms. Stefanik’s input on the “Affordable Care Act” was to repeal with no replacement. I saw no mailing boasting about her positions on those legislative actions at the time. We need Ms. Stefanik to speak her current positions on Health Care. We can no longer tolerate her silence on this issue.