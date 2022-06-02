Letter to the editor: When will all of this insanity stop?

Editor:

So here we are. Not two weeks between massacres and we now have a Republican opponent for Elise. Under other circumstances, I would applaud the opponent’s decision. But he believes that under the Second Amendment he is entitled to own his own nuclear weapon. OK, what will he do with it?

The GOP keeps saying as one that the old restrictions against civilians owning assault-style weapons won’t work. Well, it did until it expired after the 10 years. Biden shepherded that bill through Congress. No matter to the gun freak crowd, they want their AR-15s and AK-47s. To go after wild game? That would damage the meat, wouldn’t it? No. AR-15s and AK-47s are used to hunt people in large groups.

Additionally disturbing is the threat by the GOP to impeach Biden. On what grounds? Whereas the prior administration featured serial corruption by a frightening amount of his cabinet, as well as by Trump himself, the Biden administration is free from scandal, hints of corruption, high crimes, misdemeanors or the kind of treason so often Trump hinted at when Putin was the subject. And they are back to hunting the Clintons.

At what point does this insanity stop? There is only one historic period that springs to mind as reminiscent of this one where the Big Lie is championed as truth, where guns are sacrosanct but elementary students are not, where just cause must be provided before impeaching or otherwise punishing people, where applause greets any and every smear, such as QAnon’s lying against the Democrats. That would be Caligula’s time. Look it up. That was a time of raging insanity. So is this. So here we are.

Carol L. Clark, Warrensburg

