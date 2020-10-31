Letter to the editor: Whatever you do, vote against Trump

Editor:

Nov. 3 is our last chance to ransom America from the evil grip of the Trump kakistocracy (government by the least qualified or most unprincipled citizens).

As cautioned by Edmund Burke more than 200 years ago, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Whether by mail or in person, for the sake of all that is right and decent, I implore you to cast your vote against Trump.

Jim Kane, Fort Edward

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0