 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Whatever you do, vote against Trump

Letter to the editor: Whatever you do, vote against Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Nov. 3 is our last chance to ransom America from the evil grip of the Trump kakistocracy (government by the least qualified or most unprincipled citizens).

As cautioned by Edmund Burke more than 200 years ago, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Whether by mail or in person, for the sake of all that is right and decent, I implore you to cast your vote against Trump.

Jim Kane, Fort Edward

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News