Editor:
I wonder if Trump supporters can tell when he's lying, or if they care. When Trump tells them that illegal aliens who are murderers, rapists, carrying disease and drugs are invading our southern border or that we have to separate children from their parents in order to stop the invasion, do they believe him? When Trump told them that the American carnage stops with him and he is the one who can return the country to its former greatness, do they believe him? When Trump says he will drain the swamp, hire only the best people, make Mexico pay for the wall, that he's under audit by the IRS, that bone spurs prevented him from service in Vietnam, that he will be too busy working for them to play golf, that there were some very fine people carrying the Nazi flag chanting "Jews will not replace us" or that our own intelligence agencies cannot be trusted and he sees no reason not to believe and trust Putin, do his followers believe him?
I believe Trump's political enablers do so because they want to be re-elected. I don't understand why his supporters so proudly rant and chant "lock her up," "send them back," "shoot them" and applaud his "fake news" finger-pointing. Maybe he reinforces what they themselves believe, so they don't care if he's lying. Or maybe their stock portfolio is doing so well, they'll be able to afford a gold-plated toilet soon. Maybe they think Trump really cares about them. I don't know.
I believe Trump has no core values. Without his political hacks and followers, he is nothing more than a malignant old fool with yellow hair, but with them propping him on his throne, he is making this country so much less than it should be.
Kate Crotty, Fort Ann