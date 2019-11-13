What won’t Trump backers support?
Editor:
For those of us who literally believe that President Trump could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it, I have nothing to say. Apparently, whatever Trump does or says, you shall support him.
Contrarily, for those of you who voted against Hillary by voting for Trump, there is much to discuss. Will you still vote for Trump in light of the statements he has made regarding women; his narcissism, such as pronouncing that he is the “chosen one;” that he loves Kim Jong-Un; his declarations that he does not trust our own intelligence agencies; his Putin relationship; and his telling four congresswomen to go back to the country where they came from (when three of the four were born in our country)?
Will you vote again for Trump in light of the manner in which he handled the Northern Syria campaign by withdrawing our troops, thereby leaving our allies, the Kurds, to be slaughtered, including 283 women and children; and the way in which he held back military aid (that was determined by Congress to be in the interest of our national security) until Ukraine provided political dirt?
If those of you who can’t accept Trump’s personal, political and policy flaws, vote Democratic. Trump can be defeated in 2020, if he is not impeached first.
Remember, in 2016 Hillary won the popular vote: 65,844,610 to Trump’s 62,979,636. Furthermore, in the Northern Capital District area, Trump did not fare much better. In Saratoga County, he won 48% of the vote to Clinton’s 45%. In Warren County, he beat Hillary by only 2,660 votes and in Washington County by 4,512 votes. Oddly enough, Hillary carried Clinton County.
Please do your research and support drafting Mike Bloomberg to be the Democratic Presidential Candidate.
Joseph H. Oswald, Salem