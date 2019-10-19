Editor:
So this is it, our governor is going to cost this state millions of tax dollars a year with his ban on vaping. So what I want to know is when is the governor going to ban the real killer? Cigarettes! If we all took five minutes and pulled our heads out of the clouds, we would clearly see our governor has taken a bite of the poisonous fruit that big tobacco dangled in front of his nose. What the governor is doing is committing legalized murder. He's taken away a safer way to quit smoking with no regard for the outcome of his actions, or the financial well-being of this state, or the number of small businesses he's driving out of this state. I'm in an uproar that our justice system would/could allow this to happen. This ban is sending out a message to everyone who wants to open a small business. Don’t do it!
It's clear to me that the governor doesn't give a hoot about the future of this great state or the financial gains of this state. All our governor cares about is how fat his wallet is getting from big tobacco stuffing money in it. So what's next governor, you going to ban farting in this state, after all methane is a toxic and deadly gas. Or maybe porno movies, they sell sex, and they're free online. Okay I’ve made my peace, I'm done trying to get the governor to resend his B.S. ban.
Geoffrey Opulski, Salem