Letter to the editor: What we should say is all lives matter

Editor:

First, thanks to The Post-Star for reprinting the letter from Stephanie Franck, as I missed it the first time. I agree totally, the mayor of D.C. caused more problems by taking over three blocks for a segment of our society.

If you state All Lives Matter as it should be, you're told this is about the injustice to the Black society, then say Black Lives Matter Too.

What happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota was wrong, and the cop should be prosecuted, but to say all cops are bad because of a few would be like saying all Black people are bad because of a few. You don't throw away the bushel of apples because a few were rotten. Why are the mayors and governors of these states allowing the occupation and looting and destruction to occur? If you want to protest peacefully, it's your right, it's what the veterans of this country fought for so you can have that right.

On top of everything else, we have a virus affecting this country, so you protesters who aren't working, drawing unemployment checks and stimulus checks, and have nothing productive to do so you join these protesters who are out to destroy this country as we know it.