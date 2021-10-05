Letter to the editor: What we have is a crisis of character

Editor:

A recent Yahoo News article states that about half of Trump supporters favor the idea of splitting the United States between the Democrats and Republicans.

It states that each party fears the effects of the other's policies. What a complicated process it would be to split the country! If it were to happen, we would be sorely disappointed, because it would not result in two harmonious countries.

The problem is that Democrats hate Republicans and Republicans hate Democrats. It is not caused by policies and preferences. It is caused by character.

Hate is never satisfied. You can separate two groups of hateful people, but that will not resolve the hate. They will just find more things to hate and it will not change until they change their character. We have a crisis of character.

Aaron Gabriel, Schaghticoke

