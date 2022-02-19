Letter to the editor: What our borders need is control

What our borders need is control. I have always thought that we should use our armed services for border control. It's not Mexico's responsibility to "pay for the wall." Why should we spend billions on a fence when we are already heavily invested in with defense forces? After all, keeping unarmed men, women and children from entering the USA should be a lot easier (and cheaper) than fighting off an equally armed offensive to defend innocent men, women and children from an oppressive, authoritarian government.