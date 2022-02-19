 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: What our borders need is control

Editor: 

Am I the Kevin you speak of?

Let's be clear of one thing: I only supported the removal of the former president.

What our borders need is control. I have always thought that we should use our armed services for border control. It's not Mexico's responsibility to "pay for the wall." Why should we spend billions on a fence when we are already heavily invested in with defense forces? After all, keeping unarmed men, women and children from entering the USA should be a lot easier (and cheaper) than fighting off an equally armed offensive to defend innocent men, women and children from an oppressive, authoritarian government.

Two world wars, Korea, Vietnam, Grenada. Politics isn't only about environment, economics, health care, and gas prices. People, aka humans, deserve to live free.

Kevin Loucks, South Glens Falls

Editor's note: This letter is responding to a recently published letter by another writer. Several recent letters have mentioned other letter writers by their first names. Letter writers seeking to have their opinions published should address the issues rather than call out specific letter writers by name.   

