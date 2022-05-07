Letter to the editor: What other rights will we be losing?

Editor:

I graduated from medical school in New York City five years before the Roe decision. Our teaching hospital was Bellevue, whose obstetrics department staffed an eight bed intensive care unit for women suffering complications of self- or "criminally-" induced abortion. In desperation, they had turned to back-alley practitioners, or to Clorox, knitting needles, and wire hangers. There were uterine perforations and sepsis. Many patients died. And who were they? Mostly, they were 40 year old women, some married, some not, with too many other children at home to care for yet one more. They were poor, overworked, and overwhelmed. Those beds were filled every day.

Women with means have always been able to access pregnancy termination. This will not change. That women will always seek terminations

despite the moral issues is certain. Whether or not to end an unwanted pregnancy must remain

a woman's decision. The choice must be as available in red states as in blue ones.

The Constitution does not mention "abortion", or even "privacy." Indeed, it even fails to mention "women!" But it does discuss equality. Without control of our own bodies, there is no equality, and women are consigned to second class citizenship.

When did we begin to ignore stare decisis? Why should Texas punish women and New York accommodate them? What other rights are we on the verge of losing as America moves backwards towards a less perfect union?

Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne

