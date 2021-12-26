Letter to the editor: What makes you so self-righteous?

Editor:

Well, there you have it, faithful readers of this publication. Upfront, unbridled and in your face. Sunday's (Dec. 12) Viewpoints page, starting with the headline on the editorial, shows exactly the extreme socialist bias of the editor's path for this newspaper.

Too bad — so sad. This is what we're printing and you must read it. Looking at the names of the below letter writers, I don't need to bother. Members of The Post-Star's biggest complainers and dedicated anti-conservative mouthpieces all. Also in line with the rest of Rhea Greene's squad list of boo-hooers. I will remark that this paper and the squad members enjoy frequent incipient cases of lunacy marring all happiness in common life.

I believe in this quote: "If there was a governing force behind them, it is not fairness but self-interested desire. Read it again. What makes you people so self-righteous?

There is always a rub somewhere in life.

Andrew Nelson, Fort Ann

Editor's note: The letter writer said he was specifically referring to the Dec. 12 guest editorial by The Buffalo News regarding Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate, though it appears his concerns extend beyond that one piece of commentary.

