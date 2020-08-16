Letter to the editor: What is valued by Republicans?

Editor:
Politicians use name-calling to misrepresent/destroy opponents. Under Trump and his loyalists, including our Representative Stefanik, there is a barrage of hate against “left wing democratic liberals,” “radical socialists,” “violent terrorists and protestors” who seek “to destroy our democratic institutions.”
As a “liberal” who supports Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, unemployment (programs that Republicans always labeled socialist and communist and are still trying to undercut), I wonder what Republicans stand for. They attacked Obamacare but never proposed any real alternatives. They talk about working people but have never voted for raising the minimum wage, child care, a job program. They talk about no deficit spending but passed a tax bill benefiting the very wealthy, dramatically increasing our deficit. (Only under Clinton have we balanced our budget.)
Republicans used to speak about defending our country but are now totally silent about overwhelming evidence of Russian interference in our elections.
Under Trump, what do Republicans value? I see a purposeful campaign to limit voting rights: closing down polls, removing registered voters, claiming mail voting as “voter fraud,” defunding the Postal Service; no federal leadership around COVID-19, U.S. ranking the highest in deaths, lack of testing; revengeful vendettas against all who speak the truth if it challenges Trump’s will — against medical experts, scientists. Willful lies, misinformation about the grave dangers of climate change.
Republicans speak of “violent protesters.” I see people peacefully demonstrating for a true democracy — for equal rights for people of color, women, workers, immigrants, the environment — being met by violent policing forces sent by Trump in the name of “law and order.” I fear Trump’s dictatorial power and the racist, misogynist white supremacists repeating Trump’s diatribe against “invaders”— fear their hatred, violence, ignorance.
Emma Goldman: “The most violent element in a society is ignorance.”
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
