Letter to the editor: What is valued by Republicans?

Editor:

Politicians use name-calling to misrepresent/destroy opponents. Under Trump and his loyalists, including our Representative Stefanik, there is a barrage of hate against “left wing democratic liberals,” “radical socialists,” “violent terrorists and protestors” who seek “to destroy our democratic institutions.”

As a “liberal” who supports Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, unemployment (programs that Republicans always labeled socialist and communist and are still trying to undercut), I wonder what Republicans stand for. They attacked Obamacare but never proposed any real alternatives. They talk about working people but have never voted for raising the minimum wage, child care, a job program. They talk about no deficit spending but passed a tax bill benefiting the very wealthy, dramatically increasing our deficit. (Only under Clinton have we balanced our budget.)

Republicans used to speak about defending our country but are now totally silent about overwhelming evidence of Russian interference in our elections.