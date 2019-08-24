Editor:
Let's see. Our President Trump made an offer to buy the "ice box" of Greenland from Denmark. China and others have interest there also. Denmark spends several tens of millions of dollars, every year, to support the citizens of Greenland. I suspect the USA sends Denmark a substantial sum every year for our Thule Bay Air Base there. (I have no idea of what the agreement is.) Hmmmm? I believe the offer was $1.1 trillion. The population of Denmark is less than 6 million men, women and children. That works out to almost $200,000 per man, woman and child. Hmmmm? Does anyone think that those folks would be the recipients of that largess? Probably not, the Danish government would use it, or, maybe, properly for the people? Or, being as honest as the Danish government appear to be, distribute it to, the people, this would make the Danes the very wealthiest folks on earth? Hmmmm? Interesting proposition. Maybe in 100 or 1,000 years those miles of ice will melt and expose the mineral wealth that is imagined to be there? The Vikings thought Greenland, Green 1,000 years ago. Maybe again? Hmmmm? Remember the Louisiana Purchase from the French? Or, Seward's Folly, the purchase of Alaska from the Russians? Hmmmm?
Leonard Muller, Greenfield Center