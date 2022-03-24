Letter to the editor: What is the right thing to do?

Editor:

Pretend you’re a playground monitor and one big bully, every day, pounces on the same kid, smaller than himself, and the bully has an even bigger bully friend he might ask to help him (China) and all the other little children cower in fear because the bully says leave him alone or he’ll come to the playground tomorrow with a BB gun (nuclear).

We have our problems, the price of food and gasoline, the cost of heating our homes, our open southern border, mandates regarding COVID shots and masks, our lying political leaders in D.C. and statehouses, and these are irritants, but who amongst us would like to change places with any Ukrainian? Our right to vote and bear arms can protect us.

So what do you think is the right thing to do? Pray to God but don’t think He will slay the dragon on the Earth. We had to neutralize Hitler, remember?

Karen Dewey, Corinth

