Letter to the editor: What is the need for guns in US?

Editor:

Throughout my life, I always wanted to feel unique. Now that I am, I'm not very proud of it. Why am I the only one who hates the 2nd Amendment? Doesn't anybody else feel as I do? All I hear is that it's not guns but the crazy people walking the street that are the problem. Well, I have news for you, half this country is crazy. Just watch TV movies or news reports. It's now the most routine event in everyday life. Ever see a movie lately that someone doesn't get shot? I expect while teaching first graders about transgender sex, we will be showing them how to shoot guns pretty darn soon.

I've lost friends because of my hatred of guns. I'll never understand the craze. When I was stationed in Europe, I was on the Southern Area Command rifle team for the U.S. A hole in a target was acceptable but then I visited Dachau concentration camp and knew then I would never shoot a gun again. What is the need? Without guns, if a trespasser approached your house, couldn't you teach him a lesson with a 2-iron or baseball bat? What a shame to have to fight someone with words. Notice, I've been saying him, not her. Very rare a woman would ever shoot anybody. It's a macho thing, a male craze.

Ever have deer at your bird feeder? They size you up with those beautiful eye lashes. How could you possibly kill it? Just police and military should be allowed to arm. Geronimo and Sitting Bull are long gone now. And, I don't even think there are any Iroquois any more. How can we possibly justify the 2nd Amendment? Why not re-define it to declare life for everybody living in the land of the free.

Gene Casella, Queensbury

