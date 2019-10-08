Editor:
My family and I have been patients of Glens Falls Hospital for decades. We have had sons, daughter, grandsons and granddaughter born there. It has been with much dismay and alarm that we see and read about the growing dysfunction of this one-time great institute which is so vital to the community. Dr. Leary is to be commended for his efforts while the hospital board should be ashamed for their lack of incentive to help save the hospital. The hospital has some of the best physicians and nurses anywhere, but they won’t be able to keep them if this trend continues.
What has gone wrong? Is it the market? People always need quality health care, proven by the fact that Saratoga Hospital is moving into the Glens Falls area. Is it competition? When Ms. Shugrue was instated as CEO/president, a committee had been formed to investigate the collaboration of GFH with Albany Med. She immediately disbanded it and decided to align with Hudson Headwaters. She cited the lab work Hudson Headwaters would send to GFH; now Hudson Headwaters is allied with Saratoga Hospital and circumventing GFH. Millions were lost in a billing snafu; I can tell you firsthand it hasn't improved. They have built buildings and consolidated practices at a time when they can’t stay afloat on the day-to-day needs of operating the hospital. Maybe the fix is needed from the top. Leadership and initiative seem to be severely lacking.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you for letting me have my say, and I hope that a solution can be worked out as this facility operating at the level it once was is needed in the community.
Steve Bott, Easton