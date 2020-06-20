Letter to the editor: What is holdup on this important bill?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I read the article in the Saturday, June 13, 2020, newspaper where Chris Wood, who owns Auntie Annie's in the Aviation Mall, is very frustrated to not being opened. He also mentioned Business Interruption Insurance washing their hands of us businesses, as they do not feel a pandemic is the type of interruption they should cover. An interruption should be an interruption. However, the insurance companies have no problem taking our extra payment for the coverage.

Anyway, having a small business myself, I researched and came across a bill in the New York Senate to make the insurance companies pay businesses for their interruption due to COVID-19. The bill was put forth in early March and is not going anywhere. Right now it is sitting with the New York Senate Insurance Committee. It is NY Bill A10226.

This is a life or death situation for business. What is the hold up?

Linda Merlino, Lake Luzerne

