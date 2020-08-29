Letter to the editor: What if Obama did what Trump did?

Editor:

To Republicans and those who favor Trump:

What if Obama was the one who was recorded in regards to grabbing women by their genitalia?

What if Obama insulted our allies and cozied up to dictators like Putin, Un and Erdogan?

What if Obama disregarded our nation's intelligence reports and favored Putin's instead?

What if Obama withheld money needed by Ukraine to bribe a new president to investigate his political rival?

What if Obama was impeached over this and we had a New York Democratic congresswomen who defended him at the hearings?

What if Obama repeatedly "tweeted" lies, half-truths, insults and hate-filled statements?

What if Obama lied about the COVID-19 pandemic again and again and again?

What if Obama threw out the pandemic response plan that was left to him by the previous administration?

What if Obama avoided any responsibility for any of his or our nation's actions?

What if Obama went to his own resorts to play golf and hold meetings and let the American taxpayer pay the tab?