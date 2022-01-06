Letter to the editor: What a terrible job of silencing

Editor:
I keep reading letters complaining The Post-Star is trying to silence conservative viewpoints.
Given how many of these letters you publish, you are clearly doing a terrible job of that silencing.
Brian Farenell, Queensbury
