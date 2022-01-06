 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: What a terrible job of silencing

Editor:

I keep reading letters complaining The Post-Star is trying to silence conservative viewpoints.

Given how many of these letters you publish, you are clearly doing a terrible job of that silencing.

Brian Farenell, Queensbury

 

 

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News