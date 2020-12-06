Letter to the editor: We've had enough of sore-loser Trump

Editor:

Elise has finally broken her silence about Trump’s landslide loss. Unfortunately, she has proven herself to be in the same class of swamp creature as her idol. With her senseless arguments of why Donald should still be crowned king of America, how can I ever expect she will honestly and competently represent me in Congress? I can’t... unless I enter the Alice-in-Wonderland fairytale land she and Donnie inhabit.

Elise has succeeded in getting me to think seriously about the election process. If there was as much fraud and as many illegal votes as she and her boss allege, how can we be sure that Elise really won her election? We need a do-over in the 21st District!

This just in. Elise’s crybaby idol is apparently unwilling to be “presidential” and invite the Bidens to the White House. Still can’t do anything Obama did. He is also hinting that he will skip the inauguration and instead announce his losing bid for 2024. Always trying to stay in the slime-light. Enough of this sore loser.

Al Muench, Chestertown

