Editor:
Responding to the 6/11 occupancy tax awards article. Not a political letter, as West Mountain is to be apolitical so when people show up they just relax and have fun. We’ve had, and have, a good working relationship with Supervisor Strough and the town, enjoying support over the years critical to West’s success. It was disappointing getting no award, but more so, certain commentary. “Bias warning,” I believe West Mountain or affiliates are deserving, as a true Queensbury economic/tourism engine, of millions of dollars in private investment and risk taken and bed tax by definition is to increase hotel occupancy. This should be the primary qualifier in any matrix, unless the bed tax is a guise and should so be redefined.
The West Mountain School 501(c)(3) has existed for years, supporting ski racing education and kids; Queensbury and other schools, club, college and Special Olympics who get free facilities, skiing, rentals and training. West hosted 28 multi-day races this season, resulting in thousands of hotel bookings. This WMS 501(c)(3) board and past boards volunteered countless free hours. It is regretful that unfounded insinuation was cast as to motive, method and operation. Obviously, there’s an ancillary symbiotic relationship with the mountain, which greatly supports the 501(c)(3). The yurt was for race event seating, but not to be quarantined to patrons. We welcome our Councilwoman Switzer stopping by and getting to know us and West. Full disclosure, on the bed tax debate I most likely would be on the side of not having one. I don’t think families on vacation need more taxes or expenses than they already endure, and I’m not sure that someone else knows better than they about their money, nor do I think making hotels more expensive increases tourism. Hypocritically, it does exist, so I will lobby for West.
Spencer Montgomery, Queensbury