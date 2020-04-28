Letter to the editor: We're showing we can react when needed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Really? Nonessential regulation?

The climate crisis, bearing down on us mightily, drives and intersects COVID-19. While emissions decrease during corona, some environmental regulations are being eroded. Ironically, the world is actually, right now, following the IPCC’s energy consumption recommendations. Worldwide cooperation through quarantining has impacted fossil fuel use; is it also within our power, then, when faced with emergency, to prevent emissions from roaring back as the pandemic lessens?

Using the virus as excuse, protections, at the expense of safety, health and climate mitigation are being eroded. Fossil fuel-dependent FERC permits and construction projects are being granted, and hard-won plastic bag ban initiatives are being halted. In NYS, National Grid pushes through wildly unpopular projects since public hearings must be virtual; NYS continues permitting and pushing for fracked gas pipelines. Governor Cuomo suspends renewable projects during COVID-19.

Presently, we have a glut of electricity; some private nuclear plants have unsafely cut numbers of workers, lengthened working hours, exacerbating fatigue, put off repairs and risk assessment plans and deferred safety inspections and maintenance so as to sell as much electricity as possible.