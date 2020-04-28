Letter to the editor: We're showing we can react when needed

Editor:
Really? Nonessential regulation?
The climate crisis, bearing down on us mightily, drives and intersects COVID-19. While emissions decrease during corona, some environmental regulations are being eroded. Ironically, the world is actually, right now, following the IPCC’s energy consumption recommendations. Worldwide cooperation through quarantining has impacted fossil fuel use; is it also within our power, then, when faced with emergency, to prevent emissions from roaring back as the pandemic lessens?
Using the virus as excuse, protections, at the expense of safety, health and climate mitigation are being eroded. Fossil fuel-dependent FERC permits and construction projects are being granted, and hard-won plastic bag ban initiatives are being halted. In NYS, National Grid pushes through wildly unpopular projects since public hearings must be virtual; NYS continues permitting and pushing for fracked gas pipelines. Governor Cuomo suspends renewable projects during COVID-19.
Presently, we have a glut of electricity; some private nuclear plants have unsafely cut numbers of workers, lengthened working hours, exacerbating fatigue, put off repairs and risk assessment plans and deferred safety inspections and maintenance so as to sell as much electricity as possible.
Nukes could have been shut down during this period while solar and wind theoretically could have operated safely during a pandemic. Nationwide, the fossil fuel industry has pushed unsuccessfully to soften developing UN emissions rules requesting “non-essential” regulations be waived due to the pandemic. The Environmental Protection Agency is suspending most enforcement activities. The harpies of polluting industry extend opportunistic hands for bailouts “due to COVID-19.”
The pandemic shows that it is within humanity’s power to affect emissions when we understand we are in an emergency. Addressing climate catastrophe is possible but seems to dangle out of reach for lack of leadership, political will and a misperception of helplessness.
Lisa Adamson, Lake George
