Letter to the editor: We're peaceful, other side isn't

Editor:

We are Glens Falls residents who have organized or participated in marches and rallies that opposed the policies of the former administration. We are nonviolent.

We notified the police department as a courtesy, telling them our estimated number of participants, location, along with assurances that we would obey all laws and their instructions. In all instances, the Glens Falls Police Department were professional and friendly, seeing that we were no threat.

Let us paint a picture — we are, on average, women over 55 years old, with grey hair and degrees in psychology, anthropology, political science, sociology and art. We carry hand-lettered cardboard signs that say things like: “Stop Caging Children” or “Black Lives Matter.”

Perhaps we have a Unitarian minister say a few words, perhaps a guitar player will strum, “This Land is Our Land,” while we sing along (off-key of course). In more exuberant instances, we have played drums or maracas or chanted old ideas like, “The People United, Can Never Be Divided.” These modest public events have born book clubs, voter registration efforts, support for political campaigns and a feeling of community.