Letter to the editor: We're overspending on war machinery

Republicans cry that investing over $2 trillion dollars on infrastructure is far too much, and that requiring the super-rich and the corporations that currently pay little or no income taxes to start paying their fair share will hurt the U.S. economy.

Yet our representatives in Congress are happy to support spending more money on defense than the next 10 highest spending countries combined. It's estimated that the U.S. spends over $500 billion more annually than our next closest competitor, China, and about 15 times what Russia spends. If we were to reduce annual defense spending by $200 billion, that would leave us spending more than double our next closest competitor and free up $2 trillion over 10 years to fix our roads, bridges and make other needed infrastructure investments, such as the electric grid and broadband expansion. Maybe we could get by with a few less aircraft carrier groups and a few hundred less fighter jets and still win all the aerial battles that we are likely to engage in.