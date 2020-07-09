Letter to the editor: We're not the bad guys, we back the Constitution

Editor:

Replying to Agata Stanford’s derogatory and uninformed letter, referring to our APEX group’s lawsuit versus the city of Glens Falls, she apparently has no idea who we are or what our principles are.

As most liberals do, she has prejudged us because we are a conservative group. In reality, our group rules require civility — no violence or threatening demeanor — at all times. Our lawsuit was brought about because we are sticking up for everyone’s right to peacefully assemble, and all constitutional rights that have been largely forgotten or ignored by the MSM and our liberal government operatives who pick and choose what rights to grant and to whom.

The Black Lives Matter protest is a case in point. While the general population is being directed to stay at home, social distance, with maximum groups of 25, and mask up, Black Lives Matter was allowed to freely gather in the “thousands” (as reported by the Post-Star) and carry on as they pleased.

Law enforcement was ordered to stand down and let it happen. The Glens Falls Common Council lied about not passing a law limiting and discouraging protests, yet it was a foregone conclusion that they had every intent to pass it.