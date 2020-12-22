 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: We're lucky to have such a good hospital

Letter to the editor: We're lucky to have such a good hospital

Editor:

I would like to compliment the Glens Falls emergency room on the treatment I received on Dec. 14.

I was transported by the W. Glens Falls ambulance and was shocked by the sight of the amount of activity within the ER room. I was third in line waiting for a room and have to say it was impressive to see how busy, professional and yet orderly everyone was. Everyone I encountered was organized, polite and caring, including the ambulance crew.

We are very fortunate to have a hospital in our community with such high standards and professional individuals.

Gerald (Jay) Marchese, Queensbury

