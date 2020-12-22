Letter to the editor: We're lucky to have such a good hospital

Editor:
I would like to compliment the Glens Falls emergency room on the treatment I received on Dec. 14.
I was transported by the W. Glens Falls ambulance and was shocked by the sight of the amount of activity within the ER room. I was third in line waiting for a room and have to say it was impressive to see how busy, professional and yet orderly everyone was. Everyone I encountered was organized, polite and caring, including the ambulance crew.
We are very fortunate to have a hospital in our community with such high standards and professional individuals.
Gerald (Jay) Marchese, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!