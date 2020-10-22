Letter to the editor: We're lucky to have Elise on our side

Editor:

Elise Stefanik is our champion and our fighter for the North Country. Too often, the challenges and concerns we face here are ignored in Albany and in Washington. Downstate interests are prioritized in New York so the issues of NYC’s elite get all the attention in D.C.

Luckily, Elise never lets our voices be silenced. We’re lucky to have her standing up for us in Congress. Elise knows that our local small businesses need lower taxes and extra support now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She understands how important agriculture is to our region, and she has fought hard for our dairy and specialty crop farmers.

Most importantly, Elise understands our North Country values: She believes, just like you and I do, that here in the North Country, we believe in the American Dream, support the 2nd Amendment and always back our U.S. military and first-responders, including law enforcement.