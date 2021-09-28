Letter to the editor: We're like Haiti when it comes to drugs, guns

Editor:

Immigrants from Haiti, seeking safe asylum in the U.S., have been deported. Many cheer that outcome, while others, like myself, see it as inhumane.

We all want to live in safe environments without fear of violence. Haiti is a nation known for drug crimes and gun violence. Data suggests the same is true of the United States. Perhaps this most recent “migrant crisis” in Del Rio is an opportunity to look at ourselves and how we rank among countries in the world on issues like crime.

The U.S. ranks higher than Haiti in murder rates per million people, drug use, capital punishment, incarceration of prisoners, intentional murder rate and gun crimes. Surprised? Both countries’ citizens feel as if crime is rising and fear being victims of gun violence.

Guns and drugs cross borders. These items don’t huddle under bridges, begging for a chance to live. Let’s focus on the causes of violence, including easy access to guns, and not the victims. Illegal trade in guns and harmful drugs as well as legal trade should be better controlled by the government agencies we taxpayers support.