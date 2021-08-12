Letter to the editor: We're in trouble from this virus

Editor:

If people don’t start taking this virus seriously, than it won’t matter if Republicans or Democrats run our country.

This virus has me more worried than Trump or Cuomo ever will.

I am fully vaccinated but choose to wear a mask, whether I’m told to or not. I know people look at me kind of funny, but I don’t give a hoot.

It is very disheartening to see every day’s news, with the surge of new variants. It feels like, with all the fires, the violence and the resurging of the virus, we are being tested and failing.

I want our world, our country and all of us to survive.

I pray to our merciful God each day to help us, but all have to pull together to achieve it. I hope we can, for humanity’s sake.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0