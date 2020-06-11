Letter to the editor: Well done during peaceful march

Letter to the editor: Well done during peaceful march

Editor:

I am so impressed by the peaceful march in Glens Falls on Friday! That is how it's done!

Congratulations to the NAACP, Christine Nichols, Marissa Ray, Terry McCray, Mary Gooden, Lee Braggs, Sheriff Jim LaFarr, and Black Lives Matter. All worked together to make this a peaceful demonstration.

The youth of this area, and this country are our future and need to help us make changes. The hatred and racism has to end. This administration is doing nothing to help make changes for the common good. I think many of the young people who are standing up for our democracy are future lawyers, judges, senators, and police officers, and will fight for the good of this country.

God bless you all, and Friday was the first day of the rest of your lives.

June Woodard, Queensbury

