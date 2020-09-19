 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Welcome to college, here's your opinion

Letter to the editor: Welcome to college, here's your opinion

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

To the lucky students who have been admitted to Skidmore College: In four years,you will receive an outstanding education.

Upon arriving on campus, you will be given several things which will, hopefully, help you to succeed here. These will include a campus map, dorm room assignment, list of classes, profs, books, etc.

You will also be issued an opinion, which you will be expected to maintain for the next four years. Failure to do so will result in you being ostracized and tormented until you graduate. So, until then, good luck and enjoy your college years.

William McLellan, Greenfield Center

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News