Letter to the editor: We'd be doing well if not for Trump

If it weren’t for the Trump-enabled pandemic, our Adirondack economy would be whirring to the tourism and agriculture of our hard-working residents and our natural treasures. Why has Elise Stefanik embraced the science-denying do-nothing of Donald J. Trump for 2020?

Some might say the answer is money — that Elise is getting very rich as a Trump cheerleader as her campaign coffers swell with out-of-district graft and corporate and private PAC money while our district pays out millions in pandemic debt to cover corporate losses. $165 million to NY21 hospitals alone? And Elise brags about this yoke of taxpayer debt? Our hospitals wouldn’t need to be bailed out if Trump had a pandemic plan and a timely response to COVID-19 at the federal level. We had neither. So now we pay, and Elise brags this is the “result” of having her as our representative.