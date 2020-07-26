Letter to the editor: We'd be doing well if not for Trump

Editor:
If it weren’t for the Trump-enabled pandemic, our Adirondack economy would be whirring to the tourism and agriculture of our hard-working residents and our natural treasures. Why has Elise Stefanik embraced the science-denying do-nothing of Donald J. Trump for 2020?
Some might say the answer is money — that Elise is getting very rich as a Trump cheerleader as her campaign coffers swell with out-of-district graft and corporate and private PAC money while our district pays out millions in pandemic debt to cover corporate losses. $165 million to NY21 hospitals alone? And Elise brags about this yoke of taxpayer debt? Our hospitals wouldn’t need to be bailed out if Trump had a pandemic plan and a timely response to COVID-19 at the federal level. We had neither. So now we pay, and Elise brags this is the “result” of having her as our representative.
Why is the average taxpayer footing the bill for Trump’s incompetence as a public health policy leader? And why is Elise the chairwoman of Trump’s New York campaign? Why does Elise think a taxpayer bailout of a public health policy failure is a “result” worth bragging about?
I’m voting for Tedra Cobb for Congress. Joe Biden does not deny science or public health policy, and his administration had a pandemic plan for America.
Julie Wash, Saratoga Springs
