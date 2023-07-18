I'm fine with the digital edition because the last year I had the paper version, I received it about 1/2 of the days. However, how about some consistency to the order of the digital pages? It's random where advice and horoscopes will be found. The comics are scattered all over and now the Sunday comics show up on Saturday. I believe consumers will adjust from print copy to digital but delivering a consistent product with MORE LOCAL NEWS even if digital will be key to consumer buy in.