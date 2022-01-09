Letter to the editor: Wear masks and avoid crowds

Editor:

In reading The Post-Star dated Dec. 30, 2021, I was glad to see a letter by Mike Farenell, a former classmate. I couldn’t agree with you more Mike … you were right on the money. Where is there a sense of common good these days?

As in his reference to the days of WWII, important news then was about the homefront. Today, news continues in respect to COVID. It is interesting that even with all the good information out there about the deadly spread of this disease, people still wish to gather in large crowds at stadiums and venues around the country and refuse to get vaccinated, causing COVID to continue to spread through our country, putting young and old at risk.

As Americans, shouldn’t we be trying to protect others from this illness? What about the elderly, those with preconditions, and young children who have not built up enough antibodies to be safe from this disease? People die every day from COVID. Isn’t it our responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe from harm, or is cramming thousands of spectators into stadiums across the land advisable? We are our brother’s keepers, or we should be … let’s be vigilant in wearing masks, avoiding huge crowds for a while and saving lives. In time, and through our diligence, we will all be able to congregate again one day.

Rev. Patti McDonnell Girard, Moreau

