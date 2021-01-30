Letter to the editor: Wear a red 'S' for shame, sedition

Editor:

How does a country like ours, educated and Christian, elect a man as manic as Donald Trump?

How does a country like ours, full of good people, believe a man like Donald Trump — a man who mimics Adolf Hitler in countless ways?

How does a country like ours, a country of democracy, allow a maniac like Donald Trump to convince them, intelligent people, of lies for four long years?

How does a country like ours, full of voters who voted legally, ever forgive the political party responsible for the attempted coup and subsequent deaths at the Capitol?

How does a country like ours, with supposed decent and law-abiding politicians, elect politicians who are so easily swayed by power and the pursuit of it?

How does a country like ours, faced with a murderous mob of our president’s own making, forgive Elise Stefanik for her complicity and cowardice?

I know I won’t.

Elise Stefanik — wear your red hat to pay homage to your god, Donald Trump. Wear, also, the red “S” for shame and sedition.

Carol Decosse, Peru

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0