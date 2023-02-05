Finally, it appears that the nation will learn of the "weaponization" of federal agencies and their overreach into governing, administering and investigating of pick-and-choose policies, procedures and persons.

Our own Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will be a member of a new subcommittee tasked to investigate overreach and corruption within federal agencies. Whether the subcommittee attempts to get to the origins of the COVID pandemic and the involvement of the NIH, CDC and the HHS in recommending and promoting numerous disastrous policies or investigating the weaponization of the FBI, DOJ and the IRS. It's about time.

The hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents is another example of the attempt to "weaponize" a federal agency with far-reaching tools to pry into taxpayer lives.

There are many questions federal agencies should be asked. Why did the DOJ label parents with school-age children as "domestic terrorists"? How were highly classified documents taken out of a secure Senate facility without being accounted for? Who controls that facility and how are classified documents accounted for? I had a TS clearance. I know how highly classified documents should be secured.

The new subcommittee has a huge challenge ahead of them. I am confident that Congresswoman Stefanik will do her best to serve the interests of her constituents and our country.

Louis J. Leone,

Greenwich