Letter to the editor: Weak Biden is a right-wing lie

Editor:

The isolationist Trumpites, like the writer who called some of us out on Feb. 17, don't grasp the lessons of WWII and the peace that followed. Our involvement in WWII was opposed by isolationists. Chamberlain tried appeasing Hitler. But from those ashes America led the way in forming Western democracies that became solid trade partners as well as NATO partners dedicated to each other's protection.

Our democratic republic was crafted by brilliant, forward thinking men who understood freedom. We're a nation of immigrants. Immigrants add to our economy via new small businesses. Lack of immigration hurts our economy. The writer also doesn't know our Constitution grants basic rights to immigrants. The Biden administration quickly repealed several discriminatory Trump policies that targeted immigrants, including the infamous Muslim ban.

This administration has also made critical headway in protecting asylum seekers by ditching other Trump policies that eviscerated asylum for families and people fleeing domestic or gang-based violence. They've also taken extensive steps to establish or extend Temporary Protective Status when called for. This is who we are.

Regarding Ukraine, I'm sure my Gansevoortian pal buys the right-wing lie that Biden is weak, which emboldened Putin. Trump emboldened Putin when he weakened Ukraine by not releasing money promised to them for arms. After Trump tried to weaken NATO and even discussed withdrawing from it, Biden and Secretary of State Blinken strengthened it again. They've brought the G7, the European Union, and other allies behind extraordinary sanctions, making those sanctions much stronger than any one country could impose.

They got Germany behind stopping the certification of Nord Stream 2, which would have tied Europe more closely to Russia. Germany is sending weapons to Ukraine and has agreed to impose sanctions on Putin.

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

