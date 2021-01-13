Letter to the editor: We won't forget Stefanik's actions

Editor:

That the events at the Capitol were predictable doesn't make them any less horrific. When Donald Trump escalated to a breathless public in 2015, it was clear to this American that an existential threat to the nation had materialized. With time, it became ever clearer.

The madness spiraled. The wanna-be dictator egged on his duped supporters to trash the Peoples' House and terrorize our representatives. And who signed on to perpetuate the myth that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are illegitimate elect? Why, our very own Representative Elise Stefanik; a sycophant and an enabler? Her last-minute change of heart was a too-little, too-late attempt to clean herself up.

You hooked your wagon to a dangerous "star," Elise. Your constituents know who you are, and we won't forget.

Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne

