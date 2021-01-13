 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: We won't forget Stefanik's actions

Letter to the editor: We won't forget Stefanik's actions

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

That the events at the Capitol were predictable doesn't make them any less horrific. When Donald Trump escalated to a breathless public in 2015, it was clear to this American that an existential threat to the nation had materialized. With time, it became ever clearer.

The madness spiraled. The wanna-be dictator egged on his duped supporters to trash the Peoples' House and terrorize our representatives. And who signed on to perpetuate the myth that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are illegitimate elect? Why, our very own Representative Elise Stefanik; a sycophant and an enabler? Her last-minute change of heart was a too-little, too-late attempt to clean herself up.

You hooked your wagon to a dangerous "star," Elise. Your constituents know who you are, and we won't forget.

Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne

Letter to the editor
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News