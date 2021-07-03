Letter to the editor: We will never see $1 a gallon again

Editor:

Referring to Barrone Knobbs' letter about gas prices in America, I would like to say that America has been among the top oil and natural gas producers in the world for a long time.

Prices of these forms of energy are not based on how much is produced. They are controlled by usage and demand and profit-needy conglomerates. Prices go up when refineries shut down because of a fire. Prices go up when a ship gets stuck in a canal.

Prices go up because money-hungry corporations know that you and I will be driving our gas-guzzling cars more. Prices go up because we will be using air conditioners or furnaces. Prices go up when there is violence in the Middle East. A single pipeline in the United States won't affect our cost at the pump much at all.

Did you notice the prices go down during the pandemic? Did you notice the air being cleaner during the pandemic? It was because nobody was going anywhere. Remember when gas cost less than a dollar per gallon? We will never see that again.

Kevin Loucks, South Glens Falls

