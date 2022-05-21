Letter to the editor: We should thank our veterans

Editor:
Hopefully all Americans know how important all veterans are to the United States of America. These brave men and women put their life on the line and served in the military service of our country. No matter what they did in the service of the United States of America they were all important.
Because of veterans we live in a free country today. God bless all the veterans that gave their lives, and God bless all the veterans that returned. We cannot say enough good things about you. We can say “thank you for your service. Happy Memorial Day. You are the best.” God bless America.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs