Letter to the editor: We should listen to Word of God

Editor:

On life, liberty and Levin, April 11, 2022, Mark identified the war in Ukraine as WW3. He may be right, but if we look at it in the context of God’s Word from a Christian’s perspective it might also be identified as the final war.

The Scriptures speak of such a war as being capable of destroying the entire world if it were left in man’s control to resolve.

Scripture says except those days should be shortened, there should be no flesh left, but for the elect’s sake those days shall be shortened.

Commentators are saying this war might go on for years and Putin is threatening nuclear warfare. Is that sufficient to destroy the world? Think about it.

Does anybody read or listen to God’s Word? Maybe we should. He allows much but He is still in control and His Word tells us we are in the last days! What are we to believe or who should we listen to?

Carl Thomas, Stony Creek

