Letter to the editor: We should honor other Black Americans

Dull time of the year, dull goings on, creativity at almost a standstill. For the want of something interesting, let’s discuss the questionable holiday, Martin Luther King Day. Don’t know much about the man but I dare say, if we are to have just one Black holiday in a year, there are many other choices I might consider.

Lest someone think me prejudiced, I am grandfather to two incredible biracial boys and they both agree with me. I am the product of a very prejudiced beginning in life. My parents were Italian and German immigrants. There were some very ugly words for these nationalities then.

Dad died in 1933. Mother was penniless, left with three children under 10. Grandmother disowned mom because she wasn’t Italian. Little known, Blacks then were suspect. I didn’t know any. Then I went to Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, and they soon became my favorite teammates.

There have been many stunning Blacks over time we seem to have ignored. Probably the one I most admire was a woman, Harriet Tubman, an escaped slave. She spent her lifetime helping slaves to freedom. She conducted 13 “raids” and freed some 70 relatives and friends via the “underground railroad.”