Letter to the editor: We should have no room for hate

Editor:

I was watching one of the news stations when an Asian American told his story of having been attacked on the subway. A white man stood next to him and kept poking him. The Asian man tried to step away, but the man poked him again. Then, without provocation, the Asian man was slashed across his face with a box cutter.

The white man fled the train when the doors opened. No one came to the poor man’s aid. He got off the train and walked the length of the platform to find someone to call 911.

What is happening in our country? Why the hate toward someone is different from ourselves? Let’s be honest — unless we are Native American, our heritage is from someplace else. And even Native Americans are met with abuse. Our forefathers gave the natives liquor to keep them under the influence so they could rob them of their land.

It would seem that in 100-plus years we would have learned something about hate, treating another human being badly because they are different from ourselves. What is it going to take for Americans to be kind and accepting of those who are simply living their lives and caring for their families?